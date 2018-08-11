Capt Safdar to stay in Pims for more days

ISLAMABAD: A five-member medical board of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday examined Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former premier Nawaz Sharif, at the hospital and said he would stay there for another few days to get his condition stable.

He was shifted there from Adiala Jail, where he was serving sentence for corruption, due to stomach ulcer. Safdar suffers from diabetes and liver problem.

The board was led by Head of General Surgery Dr Tanvir Khaliq and comprised Assistant Professor of General Surgery Dr Atif Inam Shami, Assistant Professor Gastroenterology Dr Mashood Ali, Assistant Professor of General Medicine Dr Fibhaa Syed and Assistant Professor of Radiology Dr Mujahid Raza.

It reviewed the medical reports of Safdar and observed that the patient's sugar level was high. The board sent his other tests to the laboratory.

Sources said Safdar had not eaten the food sent in by his house and was only drinking water due to dried throat.

They said Safdar also underwent X-ray/ultraviolet, electrocardiogram and ultrasound tests along with tests of stomach, sugar and blood pressure.

Sources said son-in-law of the former premier would be kept at the hospital for some more days. They said Safdar had felt pain in his stomach on Thursday when visitors came to see him in the jail.

A team of doctors was called from Pims to check him in jail for almost one hour after he vomited and felt nauseated. The doctors advised the jail administration to shift him to the Pims.

Tight security was seen outside Safdar's room in PIMS Cardiac Centre, which was declared sub-jail.