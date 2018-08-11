COMSATS University, King Abdullah Teaching Hospital ink MoU

ABBOTTABAD: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday between the Department of Pharmacy, COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Abbottabad Campus, and King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, Mansehra.

A press release said the ceremony was arranged at the CUI, Abbottabad Campus.

Rector, CUI, Prof. Dr Rhaeel Qamar, Director, Abbottabad Campus, Prof Dr Arshad Pervez, Additional Registrar (Academics) Anjum Shah, Chairman, Pharmacy Prof Dr Taous Khan and Head of Department of Pharmacy, Dr Abdul Jabbar Shah attended the event.

Additional Registrar (Academics) Sadaat Iqbal and Medical Superintendent of King Abdullah Teaching Hospital Dr Javed Khan Tanoli signed the MoU.

The objective of the MoU is to establish cooperation and collaboration in academic training, facilitation, research and human resource development, in furtherance of the common interests of the signatory institutions that will benefit both parties.

This collaborative work will help the Pharmacy Department (Pharm-D) students of the CUI, Abbottabad Campus to carry out hospital-based projects related to pharmacy practice discipline.

Other departments of the CUI, Abbottabad Campus will also benefit from the collaboration. The CUI, Abbottabad Campus will provide all possible cooperation in academic training and research.