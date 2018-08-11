Walk held in Bara to create awareness about dengue

BARA: The Khyber district administration on Friday launched awareness about dengue virus in Bara tehsil.

The administration organised a walk from Minar Masjid to Bara bazaar against dengue virus. Health Department head Muhammad Iqbal, political tehsildar Ghuncha Gul Mohmand, Anjuman-Tajiran Bara Said Ayaz, elders and the general public took part in the walk.

Speaking on the occasion, health official Muhammad Iqbal said that there was a dire need to create awareness among the people about dengue fever. “It is important to create awareness ways among the people,” he said. He added that one could prevent himself from getting infected by adopting preventive measures.

He urged the people to keep their houses and surroundings clean. The official said the health authorities should be informed about the spread of the dengue fever.