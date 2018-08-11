Sat August 11, 2018
National

SHY
Shahid Hussain Yousafzai
August 11, 2018

Lower Dir residents welcome CM’s nomination

TIMERGARA: The residents of Lower Dir district have welcomed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s decision of naming Mahmood Khan for the slot of chief minister and demanded the PTI head to name the PTI lawmakers for Lower Dir district for any important ministry in the provincial government.

“We are thankful to PTI chairman Imran Khan for naming someone from Malakand division for highest position for the first time,” said Malik Rahatullah, senior vice-president PTI Lower Dir chapter.

He added that Mahmood Khan was a seasoned politician and being a resident of the area, he would better understand problems of the area which had always been ignored by successive governments.

A member of Timergara district bar association, Jehan Dastagir advocate, said PTI had won the 2018 general elections in Lower Dir and out of the total seven seats including 2 National Assembly and five provincial assembly seats, its candidates emerged successful on six seats except one PK-16 which was won by ANP’s Haji Bahadar Khan. He expressed the hope that Mahmood Khan would name lawmakers from Lower Dir for an important ministry.

Sultan Yousaf, a known educationist in Lower Dir, said that people of Dir had trusted PTI candidates and hoped provincial government would come up to the expectations.

Shaukat Hayat, a political worker, said that wiping out Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) from its stronghold in Lower Dir district was impossible, which had been made possible by the people of Dir. “We demand PTI chief Imran Khan to name PTI lawmakers for important ministries like health, education or local government so that party workers in Dir may get some relief. The previous government of PTI had totally ignored the district,” said Ijaz Ahmad, another PTI worker.

