Gulberg residents slam excessive power outages, low voltage

PESHAWAR: The residents of Gulberg have threatened to take to the streets if the hours long electricity loadshedding and the problem of low voltage were not resolved forthwith.

Consumers in Gulberg No-3 have been facing hardships due to excessive loadshedding for the last about one month.

Power supply is cut off for one hour after every two hours and some time at an alternate hour.

The voltage is also too low to run electric appliances such as water pumps, refrigerators, etc despite the fact the consumers in the locality situated adjacent to the Peshawar Cantonment are paying bills regularly.

Most of the residents in Gulberg are from business or salaried class who pay power bills and are not in the habit of power theft, belying the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) claims of carrying out loadshedding in areas of major line losses.

Talking to The News, the residents said they were facing the severe loadshedding and problem of low voltage.

They said the duration of power suspension was more than 10 hours a day which is an injustice to the consumers who are regularly paying the bills and were not involved in power theft.

They warned of coming on roads in protest and besieging the Pesco offices and gridstation if the problem was not solved immediately.

The residents said apart from power suspension for hours, the low voltage had damaged the electric appliances.

They asked the Pesco high-ups to take notice of the excessive loadshedding in the area or else they would be compelled into staging protests.