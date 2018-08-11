Sat August 11, 2018
National

August 11, 2018

National Assembly’s speaker nomination

People throng Asad Qaiser’s Swabi residence

By Muhammad Farooq

SWABI: The people on Friday thronged the residence of former provincial assembly speaker Asad Qaiser in Marghuz village to congratulate his family after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominated him speaker National Assembly.

His village friends recalled that he was a good player of hockey and volleyball during his student life. He is now poised to play his role in the corridors of the power at the federal level.

Asad Qaiser, who was speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly during the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had won the July 25 general election from NA-18 and PK-44.

Asad Qaiser belongs to Marghuz village in the Swabi district and graduated from the Postgraduate College Swabi. He served against different positions in Shabab-i-Milli and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI).

He is the owner of Quaid-i-Azam Group of Schools in Swabi. Asad Qaiser quit JI and joined the PTI in 1996.

Asad Qaiser was nominated as district president of the party in 1996. He was made the provincial president of PTI in 2008.

He was made the speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly when the PTI formed its government in the province after winning the 2013 general election.

There were reports that he was lobbying for the slot of the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when the PTI won the 2018 general election. However, he was asked to retain his National Assembly seat as the party needed numerical strength to form its government at the Centre.

