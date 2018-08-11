Woman killed, five injured in gypsy families’ clash

CHAKDARA: A woman was killed and five persons, including a woman, were injured in a clash between two gypsy families in Taisukhwar locality here on Friday, police officials said.

They said two groups led by Said Karim and Muhammad Hussain confronted after an exchange of harsh words and opened indiscriminate fire in the limits of Ouch Police Station in Taisukhwar locality in Adinzai.

The police added that one woman Bakht Sultana died and five other persons, including Tausila Bibi, Muhammad Hussain, Gulbaz and Gul Badshah, sustained injuries in the clash.

Police registered a first information report (FIR) and launched a probe into the incident.