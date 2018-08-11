Non-provision of electricity: Dir residents threaten to disrupt Golen Gol transmission line

DIR: The Tehsil Council Dir on Friday threatened not to allow the passage of the transmission line of the Golen Gol powerhouse through Upper Dir if electricity was not provided to Chukiatan gridstation from the project.

Speaking at a press conference, Tehsil Nazim Mir Makhzandin said they would stop work on the transmission line of the Golen Gol power project in Upper Dir.

Muhammad Irshad, Osama Quaid, and Tehsil councillors were present on the occasion.

Mir Makhzandin said the residents of Dir were facing electricity loadshedding.

He said it was an injustice to deprive the people of Dir of electricity from the Golen Gol power project.

The tehsil nazim said the Golen Gol power project authorities had promised to give electricity to Chukiatan and Warai gridstations, but they were now unwilling to provide electricity to Chukiatan gridstation.

Mir Makhzandin asked the Golen Gol project authorities to honour the pledge made with the people of Dir.

He said that the Golen Gol authorities should immediately sign an agreement with for giving transmission line to Chukiatan gridstation or else they would not allow the passage of the transmission line through Dir.

The tehsil nazim said that the people of Dir had given land for installation of Golen Gol electricity poles free of charge.

Mir Makhzandin warned he would ask the people to uproot the electricity poles of the project if the Golen Gol powerhouse authorities did not sign the agreement.

He said the tehsil council and the people of Dir were planning to file a writ petition in the Peshawar High Court.