35 bureaucrats to return extra pay

LAHORE: Thirty-five CEOs and bureaucrats working in the 56 public-sector companies and other institutions, have agreed to return the amount received in excess Rs 0.3 million as salary.

According to sources, the investigation conducted by NAB on the apex court’s directives revealed large scale irregularities.

The NAB Lahore has started compiling the record of those having a salary of over Rs 0.3 million and the recovered amount would be deposited in the Supreme Court’s dam fund.