IHC bench dissolved again

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench formed to hear bail petitions of Sharif family in Avenfield reference was dissolved once again here on Friday.

The development came as Justice Aamir Farooq went abroad on leave in summer vacations. Previously, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani also went on summer vacations.

IHC registrar office sent the matter pertaining to formation of new bench in the case to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The new bench will conduct hearing into the petitions of former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (R) Safdar.

The earlier three-member full bench dissolved after Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza recused himself from hearing the petitions due to personal reason.

On July 6, Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Bashir announced verdict in the Avenfield properties corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), handing the ousted prime minister 10 years’ jail term and seven years to his daughter Maryam Nawaz.