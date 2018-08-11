West criticism won’t derail Sino-Pak ties

INP

BEIJING: Several Western media outlets in recent weeks have published articles suggesting Pakistan runs the risk of falling into a debt trap with the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

However, Pakistan, the alleged victim in such rabble-rousing stories, has reaffirmed its support for the investment project. Although there has been much controversy, those most qualified to evaluate the project are the people of Pakistan. The CPEC is a flagship component of the Belt and Road (B&R) initiative.

The Global Times, quoting official sources, said CPEC projects have not imposed any immediate debt burden on the government, as these projects are financed through a composite funding package, citing a statement issued by the Ministry of Planning. The statement was a response to critics who claimed that the CPEC would create an unbearable debt burden for Pakistan.

The real impact of the CPEC projects on the Pakistani economy will be decided by the people of the country itself, not bystanders who don't understand Pakistan's actual situation.

Ensuring smooth progress for such a complex project won't be easy. Problems such as security concerns and financial sustainability have indeed posed challenges to the CPEC, but those problems are not as serious as Western media outlets claim.

Several years after its launch, the CPEC has begun to bring tangible benefits and laid a solid foundation for economic development through infrastructure improvement. The Pakistani economy is projected to be on a steady uphill path, partly due to the prosperous outlook of various sectors like cement, steel, pharmaceuticals and electronics. These conditions are likely to increase Pakistan's debt repayment ability. So although the CPEC does face some difficulties, China and Pakistan can find solutions through communication and coordination.