Sat August 11, 2018
PTI starts filling political posts

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week

Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money

The power of the pen

Will bureaucracy follow Imran's austerity drive to save taxpayers' money?

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries

Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws

Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan

Imran's apology accepted by ECP

'Chaiwala' elected MNA on PTI ticket

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

World

AFP
August 11, 2018

UNSC meets on Yemen bus attack

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council met behind closed doors Friday after a Saudi-led coalition attack on a bus carrying children in Yemen, diplomats said.

The meeting was requested by Bolivia, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, and Sweden, which are all non-permanent council members. The Saudi-led coalition earlier announced that it had ordered an investigation into the air strike on Thursday that killed at least 29 children travelling on the bus in Yemen.

"We have seen the images of children who died," Dutch Deputy Ambassador Lise Gregoire-van Haaren told reporters. "What is essential at this moment in time is to have a credible and independent investigation."

It remained unclear whether the council would unite and call for action. Kuwait, also a non-permanent council member, is a member of the coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen. Council statements are agreed by consensus, which means any of the 15 members can block a proposed draft demanding an investigation. The United States, France and Britain -- three of the five permanent council members -- have supported the Saudi coalition in its military campaign, but have expressed concern over the heavy toll on civilians.

'I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon', Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand

Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak's Independence Day function

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India's 'friendly relations' with Pakistan

