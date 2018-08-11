Sat August 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI starts filling political posts

PTI starts filling political posts
Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week
Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money

Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?

Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries
Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws

Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws
Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan

Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan
Imran’s apology accepted by ECP

Imran’s apology accepted by ECP
‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket

‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

World

REUTERS
August 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

UAE plans oil pipeline from Ethiopia to Eritrea

NAIROBI: The United Arab Emirates plans to build an oil pipeline connecting Eritrea and Ethiopia, the latest sign of the Gulf state´s increasing involvement in the Horn of Africa. The pipeline will run from Eritrea´s port city of Assab to Ethiopia´s capital Addis Ababa, an Ethiopian official said.

Landlocked Ethiopia began extracting crude oil on a test basis from reserves in the country´s south east in June and will need access through Eritrea in order to export it. Ethiopian broadcaster Fana first reported the pipeline plan earlier on Friday following a meeting in Addis Ababa between Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Reem Al Hashimy, the UAE´s minister of state for international cooperation.

The UAE played a behind-the-scenes role in helping Ethiopia and Eritrea end a two-decade state of war last month, Reuters reported this week. Hashimy, who last month publicly referred to herself as the UAE´s policy lead on sub-Saharan Africa, said after meeting Abiy that the UAE is keen to exploit investment opportunities in Ethiopia, a country of 100 million people with the fastest growing economy in Africa, Fana reported.

Abiy´s chief of staff, Fitsum Arega, told Reuters that the talks were largely on investment in "industries, agriculture, real estate, (the) oil pipeline, (and) resorts". "Most are under study," Fitsum said in a text message.

The UAE is also driven by a fear that rivals such as Iran or Qatar could gain a foothold. Both Qatar and Turkey are strong supporters of Somalia´s government. Earlier this year ties frayed between Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi and the two countries ended a UAE military training programme in Somalia.

Abu Dhabi has a military base in Assab which it uses in its military campaign in the war in Yemen, located just across the Red Sea. Saudi Arabia´s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir arrived in Addis Ababa on Thursday and met with Abiy, although there were no detailed announcements from the meeting. Last month, Reuters reported that Ethiopia had asked Saudi Arabia for a year´s supply of fuel with payment delayed for 12 months to ease severe foreign currency shortages.

Eritrea´s foreign minister and a close adviser to President Isaias Afkwerki arrived in Ethiopia on Friday to discuss progress on implementing the agreement they signed last month. The rapprochement ended Africa´s longest major military stalemate and holds great potential for both economies, which were held back by the "no war, no peace" status quo.

Though the two countries have re-opened embassies in each other´s capital and resumed flights, details ranging from border demarcation to war reparations have not been worked out.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan
Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand

Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand
Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan