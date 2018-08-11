Girl raped at farmhouse

KARACHI: A 16-year-old girl was drugged and raped at a farmhouse in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Geo News reported. Malir SSP Munir Shaikh said Friday that the girl a resident of Landhi was upset with her family and went to the farmhouse with her friends. According to police, she was offered a drugged drink by a person identified as Faizan. After consuming the drink, she fell unconscious and was raped by Faizan. In her statement to the police, the girl said there was an altercation between Faizan and others present at the farmhouse over offering her a drugged drink. Following the altercation, Faizan fled from the crime scene and the girl was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital by three of her friends who were taken into custody.