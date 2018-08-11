Sat August 11, 2018
PTI starts filling political posts

PTI starts filling political posts
Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week
Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money

Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
Will bureaucracy follow Imran's austerity drive to save taxpayers' money?

Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries
Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws

Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws
Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan

Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan
Imran's apology accepted by ECP

Imran’s apology accepted by ECP
'Chaiwala' elected MNA on PTI ticket

‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

National

PB
Pervaiz Bashir
August 11, 2018

Not in talks with any non-political quarter: Shahbaz

LAHORE: PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif on Friday said he wasn’t involved in dialogue with any non-political force and he had talked about talks with the political forces. Talking to daily Jang, he said dialogue was always the best option whenever two countries or rival forces were in conflict, adding that continuation of talks was necessary currently to keep the opposition united. Answering a question, Shahbaz said it was correct that he maintained contacts with the establishment in the past and also held meetings with the military leadership now and then. “I am still blamed today that I have a soft corner with regard to the establishment, but it is interpreted in another manner then it shows that I believe in good understanding among the institutions,” said the PML-N president. He explained that his philosophy and stance was that there should not be nay hurdle in national development and stability. When asked what he and the PML-N gained through this soft corner, Shahbaz said hurdles had been created in the formation of PML-N government in Punjab too, but his attitude and stance was in the context of entire situation and he did not see the things in the light of personal interests.

About the criticism over not participating in the August 8 protest organised by the opposition, he said flight was cancelled due to bad weather and he should have decided to leave for Islamabad via motorway. He, however, added that it was a long battle which would continue.

There would be lot of opportunities inside and outside the assembly and the critics were going to be silent at the end, he remarked.

Replying to a query, the PML-N president said he had a good discussion with Nawaz Sharif at Adiala jail, adding that the party supremo was determined despite the difficulties he had been facing there.

