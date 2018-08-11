Raju’s character in ‘Load Wedding’ is one of my favourites: Fahad Mustafa

MANCHESTER: The much-anticipated Pakistani film “Load Wedding” is all set to release on Eidul Azha worldwide.

“Load Wedding” is a joint venture of the “Na Maloom Afraad” duo director Nabeel Qureshi and producer Fiza Ali Meerza, the film is also a joint venture of Geo Films and Filmwala Pictures. Since the release of its trailer the film has gained mega attention from the Pakistani community in Britain. And now after the release of “Munday Lahore De” mehndi song people in Britain are super excited about the film and are eagerly waiting for its release.

Load Wedding’s lead actor Fahad Mustafa who is here in the UK for a film promotion while talking exclusively to Geo TV revealed, “Raja is in one of his most favourite characters he has performed so far.” “Raja is a simple Punjabi boy, a very sweet and humble person who would do anything to please anyone and I think after watching the film viewers will also fall in love with “Raja”.

“I have always worked in films in which we can raise social issues, the main issue we wanted to raise through this film was “dowry” as in our society it is very hard for anybody to understand the sufferings girls have to go through when they can’t afford “dowry” and they can’t get married just because of this.” he added. Referring to a question about his experience working alongside Mehwish Hayat, Mustafa said,” I think we have a very good on-screen chemistry, I have previously worked with her in “ Actor in Law”. She is an amazing artist who knows how to adjust into any character. She has performed role of a Punjabi girl in this film and trust me viewers will remember her character for years.”

“Load Wedding is very different to the other movies I have done so far, not only we are raising an issue, but also on the other hand we have all the masala, comedy, the tadka of any Pakistani film from dance to traditional Punjabi music; I would say this is a complete package for any family, so families should go out and watch this film, Pakistani emerging cinema is booming right now and it needs support from everybody.” Fahad also expressed his delight at the response he has got so far from his fans about the film and hoped that the film will do well at the Box Office.

The Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat starer will open up at cinemas this Eidul Azha. The film will be released by ZEE Studios International in UK, USA, Canada, GCC, Singapore, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand/Fiji and Mauritius. In Pakistan, the film is being distributed by IMGC.