Three children of a family die in roof collapse

KASUR: Three children of a family died here at Sheikh Hammad village when a roof of a house collapsed on Friday. Nazir Ahmad’s four children Maria, 15, Naeem, 9, Tahir, 6, and Aysha, 6, were sleeping in the room of their dilapidated house while Nazir Ahmed and his wife were sleeping outside the room. All of a sudden, the roof of the room collapsed on the children. The locals and a rescue team rushed to the site and removed the kids Maria, Naeem and Tahir from the debris as dead while Aysha sustained critical injuries and was shifted to the DHQ Hospital. Nazir and his wife remained unhurt.