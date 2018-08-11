Aleem appears before NAB investigators

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: PTI leader Aleem Khan appeared before NAB on Friday, as sources in the Bureau said he submitted the record of his assets, while details of offshore company and money trail was provided to him. According to the NAB sources, a report has been sent to the headquarters and the decision to summon him again would be made according to the directives.
LAHORE: PTI leader Aleem Khan appeared before NAB on Friday, as sources in the Bureau said he submitted the record of his assets, while details of offshore company and money trail was provided to him. According to the NAB sources, a report has been sent to the headquarters and the decision to summon him again would be made according to the directives.
Comments