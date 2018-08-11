Imran urges nation to celebrate I-Day with full fervour

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has urged the nation to celebrate this Independence Day "with full fervour." In his message on Twitter, Khan said, "I want all Pakistanis to celebrate 14th August, our Independence Day, with full fervour." The prime minister in waiting said that it was worth celebrating "especially as we are now moving towards Naya Pakistan & reclaiming Jinnah's vision Insha Allah." Imran Khan, whose party secured 116 general seats in the National Assembly in the July 25 polls, is set to become the 19th prime minister of Pakistan. He is likely to take oath as the prime minister on August 18.