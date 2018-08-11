‘Chaiwala’ MNA brews change in traditional politics

RAWALPINDI: Gul Zafar Khan, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ticket-holder who clinched victory in NA-41 (Bajaur), is showered with petals and garlands as he returns to a local restaurant where he used to work.

Khan is overwhelmed with joy and happiness as he once again makes tea for the people who supported him in his journey.

"This is my job and from here I have been appointed as the MNA," he says while speaking to Geo News.

The chaiwala couldn’t have imagined in his wildest dreams that he would be elected as member National Assembly in a country where tradition has allowed only investors, industrialists and landlords this position. Breaking all stereotypes, he is prepared to take on the responsibility and set the right precedent for people hailing from middle-class backgrounds.

"My target is to bring more children into politics as first there was a restriction on politics and there was FCR [Frontier Crimes Regulation],” he remarks.

He adds that he has gotten one chance to solve the problems facing his constituency. Khan shares that his main focus would be to impart education to all, and improve basic institutions. With Khan’s election as MNA it seems as if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s chants of change and ‘Naya Pakistan’ are coming true.