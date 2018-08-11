NAB arrests another official in housing society scam

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi investigation team has arrested Deputy General Manager Records, Ministry of Commerce Employees Cooperative Housing Society (MOCECHS) Rameez Ahmed.

The accused person in active connivance with others has been found involved in corruption and corrupt practices in allotment of plots, embezzlement of society funds causing loss of billions of rupees to the members/public at large.

As per details, the accused remained involved in manipulation of balloting lists of the society so as to render illegal gain to allotee. He also involved in connivance with other accused involved in the transfer of files on the basis of fake and bogus documents to the allottees.

The NAB officials produced the accused in the Accountability Court Islamabad.

The Judge of the Accountability Court accepting request of the NAB Rawalpindi granted 10 days physical remand to the NAB.

In same case four accused persons namely President Ministry of Commerce Employees Cooperative Housing Society (MOCECHS) Rana Ghulam Farid, Ex-Vice President/General Secretary MOCECHS Syed Amir Hussain Shah, General Secretary MOCECHS Mazhar Hussain and Ex-Executive Member Development Committee MOCECHS Muhammad Akram Awan have also been remanded for 7 days physical remand to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi in MOCECHS corruption case.

Peshawar Bureau adds: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday authorised two inquiries and one supplementary reference about alleged corruption and corrupt practices of officials and private companies. A press release said the Regional Board Meeting (RBM) chaired by Farmanullah Khan, director general NAB KP, authorised inquires. The meeting was attended by directors, deputy prosecutor general, case officers and other concerned investigation officers. The release said that the regional board authorised an inquiry against employees of Communication and Works Department, Karak, about alleged corruption and corrupt practices.

It said that the subjects had allegedly awarded contract for construction of District Headquarters Hospital in Karak Development Authority and setting up of 30 Type-III Flats there.

The board also authorised an inquiry against M/s FMG Global (Pvt) Limited about the alleged corruption and corrupt practices. The subjects are alleged to have cheated public of millions of rupees on the pretext of investment in motorcycle business. The board also approved supplementary reference against Babar Zeb, owner of M/s Worldwide Marketing, Mega Shine Pvt Ltd Haripur, for allegedly cheating public at large.