Sat August 11, 2018
Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2018

NAB not allowed to arrest Ayaaz Niazi

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting Ayaaz Khan Niazi the main accused in mega corruption case of NICL.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar resumed hearing in the Rs420 million corruption case in National Insurance Company Limited (NICL).

Counsel for Ayyaz Khan Niazi submitted before the court that his client has been harassed by the NAB authorities despite the fact that he is cooperating with the anti-graft body in the investigation being conducted in the matter.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar observed that the NAB did not arrest the main accused who made his good escape and left the country. “We know how people were led to escape with political support and the accused get arrested only if they are left back in the country,” he said.

The Chief Justice questioned as to how the NAB guides the accused to flee the country having political influence. “We are quite aware of all these information,” the CJ remarked.

Counsel representing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) contended that there were two inquiries pending against Ayyaz Khan Niazi adding that they cannot give assurance that Ayyaz Khan Niazi will not be arrested.

At this, the Chief Justice said that they issue order in this regard and later on the court restrained the NAB from arresting Ayaz Khan Niazi. The court directed that after issuing arrest warrant, the accused should be issue notice so that he may be able to apply for bail.

On last hearing, the NAB had given details pertaining to the pending references filed against Ayyaz Khan Niazi and Moshin Habib Warrich since 2014.

The court had directed the NAB to arrest another main accused Mohsin Habib Warich, who is an absconder.

Comments

