MTWFC thrash GB to enter final

LAHORE: Model Town Women Football Club (MTWFC) qualified for the final of National Women Under-19 Football Championship when they thrashed Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) FA 9-1 in the second semifinal here at the Model Town Club Ground on Friday.MTWFC score their goals through Rameen Farid (4) Javairia Jr(3), Dua (1) and Anushka (1). Goal at Lone goal for GB was netted by Anmol.