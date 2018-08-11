I-Day Archery Cup on 14th

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)_Archery Academy, headed by female archer Sara Khan, will hold a day long Independence Day Archery Cup on August 14 here at Pakistan Sports Board Coaching Centre Peshawar.Sara Khan in this regard disclosed to APP on Friday that the events to be contested are women’s singles, men’s singles, mixed team event, girls singles, boys singles and mixed junior team contest. More than 80 players would take part in the Archery Cup.