U-19 Cricket 6th round today

LAHORE: The sixth round of the Inter-Region U-19 One-day Cricket Tournament will roll into action from Saturday. The group A matches will be played in Rawalpindi and Islamabad while the group B matches are scheduled to be held at Karachi. In both the groups four matches each will be played.
