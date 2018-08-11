Ludhiana Gym move ahead in Tauseef Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Ludhiana Gymkhana moved into the 2nd round of 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship when they beat City Gymkhana by 107 runs at the Township Albilal Ground. Scores: Ludhiana Gymkhana 185 all out in 39.1 overs (Umer Siddique 39, Zeeshan 46, Intazar 12, Faizan 17, Saeed 25, Jahangir Mirza 2/25, Usman 2/35, Shehroz 2/37). City Gymkhana 78 all out in 25.3 overs (Mehmood 31, Asfand 10, Waseem Zahoor 3/4, Naeem 2/16).
