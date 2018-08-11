AJK PM lauds Qalandars’ talent-hunt programme

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Prime Minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has praised PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars for unearthing hidden talent in remote regions of the country.
Raja Farooq hosted a reception for management of Lahore Qalandars at his residence in Muzaffarabad on Friday. The Qalandars delegation included Rana Atif, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Yasir Shah and Aaqib Javed.
Qalandars are in Kashmir for their much-acclaimed player development programme. The trials in Muzaffarabad were conducted on Thursday while the trials in Mirpur will be held on Saturday.
LAHORE: Prime Minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has praised PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars for unearthing hidden talent in remote regions of the country.
Raja Farooq hosted a reception for management of Lahore Qalandars at his residence in Muzaffarabad on Friday. The Qalandars delegation included Rana Atif, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Yasir Shah and Aaqib Javed.
Qalandars are in Kashmir for their much-acclaimed player development programme. The trials in Muzaffarabad were conducted on Thursday while the trials in Mirpur will be held on Saturday.
Comments