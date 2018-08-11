AJK PM lauds Qalandars’ talent-hunt programme

LAHORE: Prime Minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has praised PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars for unearthing hidden talent in remote regions of the country.

Raja Farooq hosted a reception for management of Lahore Qalandars at his residence in Muzaffarabad on Friday. The Qalandars delegation included Rana Atif, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Yasir Shah and Aaqib Javed.

Qalandars are in Kashmir for their much-acclaimed player development programme. The trials in Muzaffarabad were conducted on Thursday while the trials in Mirpur will be held on Saturday.