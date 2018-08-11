Stokes admits

to ‘memory blackout’ on brawl night

Ag AFP

LONDON: England cricketer Ben Stokes told a court on Friday he was “absolutely not” an angry man who lost all control in a street brawl and admitted his faltering recollection of events was due to a “significant memory blackout”.

International star Stokes and Ryan Ali, both 27, are being tried for affray over a brawl that erupted in Bristol, southwest England, in the early hours of September 25 last year. The cricketer faced cross-examination from the prosecutor Nicholas Corsellis on the fifth day of the trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Stokes said he intervened because Ali and his friend Ryan Hale had directed alleged abuse as they walked away from Mbargo nightclub.Stokes and other England cricketers, including Alex Hales, went out celebrating beating the West Indies in a match in Bristol on September 24. Stokes added: “It’s clearly in my statements that I admit to throwing multiple punches.”

Stokes insisted that after he told Ali to stop verbally abusing O’Connor and Barry, Ali told him to shut up “or I’ll bottle you”. Looking at security camera footage from outside the nightclub, Stokes said it was not possible to tell if he was angry.