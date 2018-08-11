I-Day women pentathlon, touch ball conclude

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab, with the collaboration of Punjab Pentathlon Association, Punjab Touch ball Association and Divisional Sports Department organized Independence Day women pentathlon and touch ball competitions at national cycling velodrome on Friday.

Secretary General Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) Ch Zahoor Ahmed, Syed Fawad Ali Shah, President Pakistan Touch ball Federation and Secretary General PTF Rana Zaheer Ahmed Babar were also present on this occasion. Four teams – two from Lahore (Fatima Jinnah and Mrs Rana Liaqat Ali Khan) and one each from Sheikhupura and Kasur took part in both the events. Lahore’s Mehwish secured first position in pentathlon competition while Azra Nasir of Kasur and Sidra of Sheikhupura finished second and third respectively.

In touch ball event, Fatima Jinnah team defeated Mrs Rana Liaqat Ali Khan team by 5-3 points. Sadaf of Fatima Jinnah team exhibited wonderful performance and scored three points while Aqsa and Hafsa struck one point each for the winning team. Kinza, Saba and Saima scored one point each for losing team. Syed Fawad Ali Shah, President Pakistan Touch ball Federation was the chief guest and distributed prizes among prominent performers.