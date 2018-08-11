I’m not Santa Claus, says Jokanovic

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic may have spent over A£100 million ($127 million, 111 million euros) on new players since gaining promotion to the Premier League but he says even they will have to prove worthy of a first team spot.
Fulham’s American owner Shahid Khan — who has tabled a A£600million pound bid to buy Wembley Stadium — sanctioned spending big with the likes of highly-rated Ivory Coast midfielder Jean-Michael Seri as the London club return to the Premier League after a four year hiatus. However, Jokanovic — a former defensive midfielder who was capped 64 times — sought to lower expectations of how competitive Fulham will be.
