Sat August 11, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2018

Pak footballers off to Jakarta for Asiad

LAHORE: Pakistan football team left for Jakarta last night from Lahore to participate in the Asian Games Scheduled in Malaysia from August 18 to September 2. National squad is led by captain Saddam Hussain while Saqib Hanif will be vice captain.

Other players in the squad are: Waseem Asghar, Adeel Ali, Maqbool, Zainul Abideen Ishaque, Yousaf Ahmad, Mohsin Ali, M Sohail, M Bilal, M Umar Hayat, Ali Khan Niazi, M Riaz, Ahsanullah, Mehdi Hassan, Noman, Shahbaz Younas, Mansoor, Arslan Ali, Mahmood Khan.

Head coach Jose Antonio Nogueira, trainer Jose Roberto Portella, assistant coach Muhammad Essa, goalkeeper coach Noman Ibrahim, masseur M Aslam and director technical PFF Shahzad Anwar are also in the squad. Pakistan team will face Vietnam in their first match on 14th of August, second challenge is scheduled on 16th when Asian giant Japan will test their skills and national team will take on Nepal on 19th of August.

President of PFF Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat expressing good wishes for the team has said best possible facilities were provided to the players for the preparations of Asian Games, Brazilian coaches has worked hard to improve their skills, Bahrain tour has added more to players confidence, it is hoped Pakistan Team will put a good show in the Asian event.

