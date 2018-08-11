Sat August 11, 2018
Sports

AFP
August 11, 2018

Guardiola fumes over Luiz permit rejection

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Pep Guardiola says he is frustrated by Premier League champions Manchester City’s failure to obtain a work permit for Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Guardiola had planned on using the 20-year-old, signed from Vasco da Gama for A£10.7 million ($13.6million, 11.9million euros) last summer, in his first team squad this season, providing cover for ageing compatriot Fernandinho.

Luiz appeared destined for an important role after City missed out on yet another Brazilian-born player, Italy international Jorginho, who opted to sign for Chelsea instead in July.But City learned this week their work permit applications had been denied by the Football Association (FA) — who would support any such request to the Home Office — with Guardiola particularly upset by the timing of the decision. “He (Luiz) is not allowed,” said Guardiola, who made a point of giving Luiz game time on their recent tour of the United States.

“We are going to try to help him to go on loan again and try to get the work permit. “It’s so difficult for me to understand. “One guy who doesn’t see the player or any training sessions every day has to judge if he has the ability and quality to play.

“I accept the rules but I don’t understand because anybody in the world can work wherever he wants. “The manager from Brazil and myself know more than the guys who decide he is not able to play.”

Guardiola, whose biggest investment in the close season transfer market was in Algerian international Riyad Mahrez paying A£60million to Leicester City, said he would have preferred greater warning than being told on the day the transfer window came down.

