Sarfraz wishes to celebrate next I-Day with WC

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has sent his wishes to the nation on the occasion of Independence Day and have expressed his wish to celebrate next Independence Day (I-Day) with World Cup Trophy.

According to details, Sarfraz Ahmed is determined to celebrate next Independence day with world cup trophy. During an event of Bahria Town, he said that nation is currently preparing for Independence Day, and he and whole national cricket team wishes a happy independence day to the nation. Sarfraz Ahmed said that, nation celebrated last independence day with Champions trophy, and will celebrate next with World Cup trophy. He further added that, all players and administration are planning ahead of the mega event.

Captain also informed that World cup will held in England. Five match ODI series with England prior to World cup will prove to be quite helpful practice for World cup. He hopes that team will gift the World cup trophy to nation for Independence Day. Sarfraz Ahmed said that it is great to see international quality stadium in Bahria Town, and soon international matches will be played here.