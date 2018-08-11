Sat August 11, 2018
PTI starts filling political posts

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week

Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money

The power of the pen

Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries

Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws

Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan

Imran’s apology accepted by ECP

‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Sports

AFP
August 11, 2018

Kisner charges into PGA lead

ST LOUIS: British Open runner-up Kevin Kisner birdied six of his first nine holes Friday to charge into the lead early in the second round of the 100th PGA Championship, while Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy prepared for an afternoon start.

Kisner’s sizzling back-nine start at Bellerive Country Club left him on 9-under par after an opening 67 and one stroke ahead of fellow American and playing partner Gary Woodland, who eagled the par-5 17th to reach 8-under. Kisner, whose two PGA wins came in 2015 at home on Sea Island and last year at Colonial, shared seventh in last year’s PGA and that had been his best major showing until his British Open success. Last month at Carnoustie, Kisner opened with a 66 to lead and shared the lead after the second and third rounds before a closing 74 left him trailing Italy’s fast-finishing Francesco Molinari.

Stung by the loss, Kisner attacked early on Friday, a three-foot birdie at 10 followed by an approach inches form the cup to set up a birdie at 11.He made a 3-footer at the par-3 13th and a nine-footer at 15 for birdies, put his approach to two feet ahead of a birdie at the par-5 17th and sank a 14-foot birdie putt at 18 to seize the outright lead.

South African Brandon Stone, coming off a victory in last month’s Scottish Open, was third on 6-under, one stroke ahead of Molinari, US Open winner Brooks Koepka and afternoon starter Rickie Fowler. Another pack on 4-under included 2013 US Open winner Justin Rose of Britain and 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott of Australia. Woodland, who has never finished better than 12th in 27 major starts, put his second shot inches from the cup at 17 for an eagle. Woods, a 14-time major champion in his comeback season after spinal fusion surgery, drew Thursday’s largest crowds in a supergroup with McIlroy and world number two defending champion Justin Thomas.

