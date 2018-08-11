Sat August 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI starts filling political posts

PTI starts filling political posts
Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week
Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money

Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?

Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries
Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws

Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws
Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan

Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan
Imran’s apology accepted by ECP

Imran’s apology accepted by ECP
‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket

‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Sports

AFP
August 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nadal downs Wawrinka to reach quarters

TORONTO: A 45-minute rain interruption did little to stop the progress of Rafael Nadal on Thursday at the Toronto Masters as he defeated Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) to reach the quarter-finals.

The halt in proceedings came 63 minutes into the opening set, after Wawrinka saved a Nadal set point for 5-all, with the Spaniard then holding serve for 6-5. When the weather passed, the pair returned, with Nadal wrapping up the set on his second chance.

The second set was a battle as the Swiss, a three-time Grand Slam champion, fought back from an early break down, took a 2-1 lead, with the pair again trading breaks in the fifth and tenth games. Nadal came from a mini-break down in the tiebreaker and secured victory on his second match point. Nadal’s win was his 17th from 20 played against Wawrinka.

Second seed Alexander Zverev, the holder, lined up a re-run of last week’s Washington semi-final as he again takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas.The Greek who turns 20 on Sunday knocked out his second seed in as many matches, stunning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals.

Zverev rolled over Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-2 in 52 minutes while never facing a break point. Tsitsipas called his knockout of Djokovic, “the best match of my career. I knew I was playing pretty good today.”

The number 27 will play the first Masters 1000 quarter-final of his career. Bulgarian fifth seed Grigor Dimitrov laboured for almost two and a half hours to subdue Frances Tiafoe of the United States 7-6 (7/1), 3-6, 7-6 (7/4). He next faces Wimbledon runner-up and fourth seed Kevin Anderson who defeated Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 7-5, 6-3 to also make the last-eight.

Sixth seed Marin Cilic continued his quiet progress, beating Argentine 11th seed Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2. Canadian teen Denis Shapovalov went down to Robin Haase, losing 7-5, 6-2, ending local interest.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan
Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand

Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand
Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan