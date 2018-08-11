Federer celebrates 37th birthday

NEW YORK: Roger Federer had a nice and relaxing day, that’s what it seems, on his 37th birthday.

The Swiss player is currently near New York to practice ahead of Cincinnati Open, and his wife Mirka and four children - daughters Myla and Charlene, sons Leo and Lenny - were probably there. On Facebook, on August 9 in the morning, when everything finished, Federer wrote: ‘Thanks for all the wonderful birthday wishes. Had a great day with plenty of cake....’, he wrote adding some funny emojis.

In 2014, Federer celebrated his 33 years of life in a much more different way, on court in Toronto finishing his quarter-final match against David Ferrer past midnight. A cake was given to him after the match.

‘Unusual, to say the least. I think it happened in Montreal also once. I remember if I was playing Stan (Wawrinka)? I’m not sure. Maybe it was. Well, you’ve got to try to stay focused, but at the same time, clearly it’s very much appreciated.

It’s so nice, you know, seeing so many people care for you and wishing you all the best and all that. I think Canadians in particular are very open with their emotions. They make me feel very welcome here. Definitely one of the reasons I try to come back as much as I can every year. I’m really having a great time here again this week with my family. Everybody is super nice. I do feel the love, no doubt.’