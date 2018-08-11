Ashraful eyes BD return as ban ends

DHAKA: Mohammad Ashraful still harbours hopes of playing for Bangladesh again after his five-year ban for involvement in match-fixing and spot-fixing in the 2013 Bangladesh Premier League officially ends on August 13.

Henceforth, he will become eligible for international cricket and the BPL, having already been allowed to play in Bangladesh’s domestic competitions on the same day in 2016. Ashraful is delighted to be making the return, saying he had been waiting for this day for the last five years.

“I have been waiting for August 13, 2018 for a long time now,” Ashraful said in an interview. “It has been more than five years since the day I admitted my involvement. Although I have played domestic cricket in the last two seasons, there is now nothing preventing me from being eligible for national selection. Playing for Bangladesh again will be my greatest achievement.”

“Now I can be considered for selection through my performance. I have already gone through a month-long training programme and after August 15, I will go into pre-season training leading into the upcoming season’s National Cricket League.”

In June 2014, the BPL’s anti-corruption tribunal had banned Ashraful for eight years and fined him BDT 10 lakh (USD 12,000 approx).