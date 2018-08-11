Shahzaib’s ban extended on PCB’s appeal

LAHORE: An independent adjudicator, hearing the appeal of banned opening batsman, Shahzaib Hasan on Friday increased his ban from one year to four years.

The independent adjudicator appointed by the PCB Justice Hamid Hussain Friday gave his verdict on PCB’s appeal and increased the one year ban, handed to the cricketer by the PCB anti-corruption tribunal, to four years.

The PCB’s Anti-Corruption Tribunal had imposed a one year ban and a fine of Rs 1 million for his being involved in spot-fixing during Pakistan Super League 2017.Shahzaib Hasan was convicted for convincing other players for spot-fixing and not cooperating in the investigation. He was charged for the breach of following provisions of PCB’s Anti Corruption Code.

The batsman, who represented Karachi Kings during Pakistan Super League 2017 edition, has already served one year ban. He appealed to waive off Rs 1 million fine, but the adjudicator decided against it.

Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have already been convicted for being involved in the same spot-fixing incident getting banned for five years, while the former was also handed a Rs 1 million fine.

Hasan had appealed against the fine, which was heard by Justice (retd) Hamid Hasan. Announcing his judgment on the appeal, the independent adjudicator increased the ban on the cricketer to four years, and maintained the fine.

The 27-year old has decided to challenge the decision, his counsel said. Hasan was the fifth player to be suspended in the spot-fixing probe along with Islamabad United openers Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan and fast bowler Mohammad Irfan and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz.

The opener, who has represented Pakistan in three one-day internationals and 10 T20I matches, was suspended on March 17, 2017 and charged with three violations of the PCB’s anti-corruption code.

AFP adds: The PCB had appealed the length of the ban, saying it was too lenient.“The independent adjudicator Justice (retired) Hamid Hussain has accepted PCB’s appeal and lifted the ban to four years while upholding the fine,” the board’s legal adviser Taffazul Rizvi told media.

Spot-fixing refers to illegal activity in a sport where a specific part of a game is fixed, unlike match-fixing, where the whole result is fixed.Shahzaib is one of six players sanctioned in the spot-fixing case which rocked the second edition of Pakistan Super League last year, a Twenty20 tournament.