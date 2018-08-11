‘N Korea to preserve know-how despite denuclearisation’

Tehran: North Korea will preserve its nuclear know-how despite its promise of denuclearisation to the United States, Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said during a visit to Tehran, Iranian media reported. Despite the agreement to denuclearise the Korean peninsula struck during a landmark summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and US President Donald Trump, “we preserve our nuclear science as we know that the Americans will not abandon their hostility toward us,” Ri said, according to the conservative Mehr news agency.