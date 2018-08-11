Sat August 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI starts filling political posts

PTI starts filling political posts
Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week
Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money

Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?

Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries
Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws

Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws
Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan

Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan
Imran’s apology accepted by ECP

Imran’s apology accepted by ECP
‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket

‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

World

AFP
August 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cambodia PM Facebook hacked to ‘give away parliament seats’

PHNOM PENH:” Hackers targeted the official Facebook page of Cambodia’s premier Hun Sen on Friday and falsely claimed he would cede several parliamentary seats, an official said, after the strongman swept last month’s election virtually uncontested.

The long-serving leader’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) is expected to take all 125 spots in parliament when official results are announced next week, cementing Cambodia’s status as a one-party state. But on Friday, hackers broke into Hun Sen’s official Facebook page and said the CPP would give away four seats to other parties, a ruling party spokesman confirmed to AFP.

The perplexing message was up for about an hour and got some 3,300 “likes” before it was removed.“The news was fake,” Sok Eysan told AFP, confirming there are no plans to

share seats with any other parties.

He said Hun Sen’s account was likely hacked by “opposition groups or traitors or outlawed rebels.”The post claimed the seats would go to Funcinpec Party and the League for Democracy Party, both small political parties in Cambodia that took a slim margin of votes last month.

The controversial election was held without the main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) on the ballot after it was dissolved by a Cambodian court last year and one of its leaders Kem Sokha jailed and accused of treason.

The CNRP won 44 percent of the vote in the last elections, the most credible challenge to Hun Sen’s rule since he came to power 33 years ago. The 66-year-old leader eagerly embraced social media in the run-up to the election in a bid to win support from the youth in Cambodia, where two-thirds of the population of 16 million people are under 30. His Facebook page has 10 million likes, but he has come under fire for allegedly buying support from so-called “click farms”, which he denies.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan
Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand

Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand
Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan