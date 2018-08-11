Sat August 11, 2018
World

REUTERS
August 11, 2018

People smugglers touting for business on Facebook

LONDON: Facebook is failing to prevent people smugglers and human traffickers from luring in victims through the social network, law enforcement officials in Britain said on Friday.

Criminal gangs are openly advertising “travel agent” style services into Europe which conceal the risk of death or entrapment, said Chris Hogben, who leads Britain’s Organised Immigration Crime taskforce.

“More often than not, these adverts are quite reassuring, they create an illusion this is very much normal travel, it’s safe, it’s easy,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. “Tragically, when you look at quite a few of these adverts they might be advertising big luxury yachts or ships. When the migrants turn up to get transported they find they are being packed onto a rib or a small boat without safety jackets. “Facebook, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, said it worked closely with law enforcement agencies to identify and remove pages linked to smuggling and trafficking. The number of illegal migrants into Europe has dropped sharply from its peak of more than a million in 2015, but tens of thousands still attempt the journey each year. Just under 75,000 people have arrived so far in 2018, with the majority travelling on overpacked boats across the Mediterranean which have left 1,524 dead or missing, said the International Organisation for Migration.

However, the risks are far from apparent in pages set up by smuggling gangs on social media, which often offer descriptions of routes and prices. One even included a discount for children, said Hogben at Britain’s National Crime Agency, which works to counter serious and organised crime.

