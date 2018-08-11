Saudi Arabia intercepts missiles fired by Houthis

BAGHDAD: Arabia intercepted two missiles on Friday fired by Yemen´s Houthi group on its southern Jizan province, al-Arabiya TV reported. The Houthis´s Masirah TV earlier announced firing “a number” of ballistic missiles on Jizan, and one missile on a Saudi military base in the Aseer province. Both Jizan and Aseer provinces lie on the border with Yemen.

Saudi-led coalition announces probe into Yemen bus attack: The Saudi-led coalition on Friday announced a probe into an air strike on a bus that killed at least 29 children in Yemen where it is fighting Huthi rebels.

“The leadership of the coalition has ordered the immediate opening of an investigation to assess the events, clarify their circumstances and announce the results as soon as possible,” a senior coalition official said, quoted by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

UN Security Council to meet on Yemen bus attack: The UN Security Council will meet behind closed doors at the request of five countries to discuss the Saudi coalition attack on a bus carrying children in Yemen, diplomats said.

The meeting was requested by Bolivia, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, and Sweden, which are all non-permanent council members.The Saudi-led coalition earlier announced that it had ordered an investigation into the air strike on Thursday that killed at least 29 children traveling on the bus in Yemen.

“We have seen the images of children who died,” Dutch Deputy Ambassador Lise Gregoire-van Haaren told reporters. “What is essential at this moment in time is to have a credible and independent investigation.” It remained unclear whether the council would unite and call for action.