Chile’s Bachelet named UN rights chief

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly on Friday approved the appointment of Chile’s former president Michelle Bachelet to be the world body’s next human rights chief. The decision was taken by consensus by the 193-nation assembly after Secretary-General Antonio Guterres put forward Bachelet to be the next UN high commissioner for human rights on Wednesday.
