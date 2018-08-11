Protests after 7-year-old raped in Delhi

New Delhi: Scores of angry parents protested outside a government-run school in New Delhi on Friday after a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an electrician on its premises, police said. The incident comes on the heels of sex-abuse scandals at two children´s homes that have sparked widespread outrage. The latest case came to light after the family noticed the child bleeding and lodged a police complaint on Thursday. “A medical examination of the victim has been conducted. The results reveal a clear indication of sexual assault,” Madhur Verma, a spokesman for Delhi Police, told AFP. The 37-year-old electrician was arrested after being identified by the victim, Verma added. Local media reports said the suspect, who had been hired by the school just a month ago, pulled the girl into a secluded water-pump room just as she was leaving to go home.