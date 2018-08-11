Russian military creates 8 outposts along Golan Heights border

The Russian military police will create eight outposts near the demilitarized zone at the Golan Heights on the Syrian-Israeli border, a deputy commander of the Russian forces in Syria in charge of of military police, Viktor Zaytsev, said. According to the official, the first permanent observation post of the Russian military police has already been set up. “Seven more will be created in the future. They will serve as a security guarantee for civilians of the Quneitra governorate,” he said. Another deputy commander of the Russian forces in Syria, Sergei Kuralenko, said the outposts will be created near the demilitarized zone, controlled by UN forces. “I would like to stress that there will be no Russian military police posts in the demilitarized zone,” he said. The Golan Heights had been part of Syria since 1944, but the territory was seized by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War.