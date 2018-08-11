Second Gazan killed by Israeli fire

GAZA CITY: A second Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire Friday on the Gaza border, the enclave’s health ministry said, after a medic was shot dead earlier.Ali al-Alul, 55, was killed on the same stretch of the border in southern Gaza where medical volunteer Abdullah al-Qatati was fatally shot, the ministry said.Violence flared during border protests despite an unofficial ceasefire between Israel and Gaza’s rulers, the Islamist movement Hamas, agreed after extensive Israeli air strikes Thursday in response to rockets launched from the territory.