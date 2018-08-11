Air strikes kill 14 civilians in Syria

BEIRUT: Air strikes killed at least 14 civilians and wounded dozens more on Friday in a rebel-held town in northern Syria, a war monitor said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights could not specify whether the raids on Orum al-Kubra in Aleppo province were carried out by regime or Russian aircraft. Syrian forces and their Russian backers unleashed heavy air strikes on rebel-held Idlib on Friday, a monitor said, expanding their shelling of the northwestern province.