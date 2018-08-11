Opposition to play effective role in KP Assembly: Babak

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak on Friday said that the opposition would play an effective role in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly despite the government’s strong position in terms of numbers.

Sardar Hussain Babak said that the opposition would raise the issues confronting the people on the floor of the house and would give a tough time to the government.

Through a statement issued here, he said the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had crippled the economy of the province.

“The province is facing financial and administrative crisis due to the mismanagement of the PTI government,” he claimed, adding that the opposition parties were on the same page.

He said that the name for the election of the leader of the house, speaker and deputy speaker would be finalised at a meeting of the opposition parties to be convened soon.