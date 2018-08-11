NAB authorises inquiries, reference

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday authorised two inquiries and one supplementary reference about alleged corruption and corrupt practices of officials and private companies.

A press release said the Regional Board Meeting (RBM) chaired by Farmanullah Khan, director general NAB KP, authorised inquires. The meeting was attended by directors, deputy prosecutor general, case officers and other concerned investigation officers.

The release said that the regional board authorised an inquiry against employees of Communication and Works Department, Karak, about alleged corruption and corrupt practices. It said that the subjects had allegedly awarded contract for construction of District Headquarters Hospital in Karak Development Authority and setting up of 30 Type-III Flats there.

The board also authorised an inquiry against M/s FMG Global (Pvt) Limited about the alleged corruption and corrupt practices. The subjects are alleged to have cheated public of millions of rupees on the pretext of investment in motorcycle business. The board also approved supplementary reference against Babar Zeb, owner of M/s Worldwide Marketing, Mega Shine Pvt Ltd Haripur, for allegedly cheating public at large.