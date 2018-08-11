Sat August 11, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 11, 2018

PML-N’s Nalotha to administer oath to MPAs

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s Member Provincial Assembly-elect Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha will be presiding officer to conduct the oath-taking of newly elected members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in the absence of Speaker Asad Qaiser.

The provincial assembly would meet on August 13. And the National Assembly will also meet the same day and Asad Qaiser will be taking oath as MNA.

In absence of the speaker, Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has nominated Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha as presiding officer to administer oath to the newly elected MPAs and conduct the election for speaker.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also nominated Asad Qaiser as candidate for speakership of the National Assembly.

The provincial assembly secretariat has issued a schedule for submission of papers for the posts of speaker and deputy speaker as well as chief minister.

According to schedule, papers for speaker and his deputy would be submitted on August 13 while August 14 has been fixed for withdrawal of the papers while election for speaker and deputy speaker will be held on August 15. Election for the chief minister slot will be held on August 16.

